Hyderabad: Complaint filed against BJP ex-corporator for insulting Khamenie

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against former corporator of Saroornagar division, Akula Srivani, for allegedly insulting Shia cleric and former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The complaint was filed at the Mir Chowk police station by Azmathullah Jaffery, founder and president of the Telangana Shia Youth Welfare Association, alleging that in a video shared on facebook Srivani made false allegations against the Shia cleric.

He added that Srivani also made allegations against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin and local community members after banners condemning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were erected in Darulshifa and other places of Hyderabad.

Azmathullah Jaffery said that the the former corporator is making attempts to instigate the Shia Muslim community in Hyderabad and spoil the peaceful atmosphere of city. He demanded the police take action. The Mirchowk police acknowledged the complaint and seeking legal opinion.

In a separate incident, a man was beaten by a mob of around 20-25 people in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district after he shared a social media post about the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli military strike on Tehran on February 28, the police said.

Khamenei was assassinated in a series of Israeli and US airstrikes targeting high-ranking Iranian officials around Tehran. The killing set off widespread protests globally, including in parts of India.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim, B Santhosh Kumar, who runs a footpath stall near the Government Hospital in Mahabubnagar, posted a story on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook about the Iranian leader’s death on March 1. The post was subsequently circulated in a local group.