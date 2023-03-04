Hyderabad: Complete road maintenance work by June, instructs Chief Secy

Hyderabad: At a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday the chief secretary Santhi Kumari directed officials of transport, Road and Buildings (R&B) departments to complete pending maintenance works early by June.

R&B department secretary Srinivasa Raju gave an overview of the department functions. He said that the department was being re-organised and this has resulted in the increase of posts in the cadre of assistant engineer/assistant executive engineer.

He said the National Highway density which was 2.25 km/100 sq. km in 2014 is currently 4.45 km/100 sq. km.

Raju said that there has also been substantial progress in the laying of two or more lanes, during the last nine years under National Highways.

“Re-carpeting of 1,170 roads is taken up as a top priority. The length of double lanes in the state roads has been increased from 6,093 km in 2014 to 12,060 km in 2023, as per the directions of chief minister KCR,” said Raju.

“Providing double lane connectivity between mandal headquarters to district headquarters, capacity augmentation by widening of the lanes of some major district roads, state highways, construction of bridges and formation of ring roads in major towns are some of the key initiatives and projects taken up by the department,” he said.