Hyderabad: Congress alleges vote rigging in old city by AIMIM, demands repolling

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Friday, December 1 complained of rigging and bogus voting by workers of the AIMIM in Chandrayangutta, Charminar and Bahadurpura Assembly constituencies.

TPCC leader G Niranjan, in his letter addressed to the chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also alleged that Congress’ workers and candidates were also attacked by AIMIM leaders and workers.

“A tense atmosphere was created and no other party agents except AMIM were allowed to enter into the polling stations. In the absence of other party agents, the bogus voting and rigging took place as per the wishes of AMIM. The concerned authorities were unable to check them because of their unruly behaviour,” he said.

Niranjan said that the Congress has also requested for checking of all the web cameras and CC cameras arranged in polling booths in these constituencies to book the culprits.

“We request for setting aside the counting of votes in the above said constituencies till the completion of checking of web and CC cameras to find out how the rigging and bogus voting took place in these assembly constituencies. We also request for re-polling in these assembly constituencies,” he said.

Nirajan remarked that these steps are “very much necessary to have a free and fair poll to save the democracy in the country.”

Telangana chief election officer Vikas Raj on Friday said the conduct of the election was peaceful and dismissed the Congress party’s demands for re-polling in certain constituencies. “There are no grounds for such re-polling, not even at select polling stations,” he said.

Vikas Raj also revealed that some polling stations had technical difficulties, certain polling centres and electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), necessitating their replacement and after the replacement poll was carried out smoothly. “A polling centre was arranged in Devarakadra even though there were only 10 voters,” he said.

With the conclusion of polling, attention now shifts to the vote-counting process, scheduled for December 3, 2023. Vikas Raj detailed the meticulous preparations underway for this critical phase. Counting will commence at 8 am, with the actual tallying of votes from EVMs starting at 8:30 am, said: “We are making foolproof arrangements for vote counting at 49 counters, including 14 in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023,” he said.