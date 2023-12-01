Telangana CEO dismisses Congress demand for re-polling

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj, revealed the details of voter participation across the state’s 119 constituencies, here on Friday. While the average state voter-turnout ratio is 70.79% Hyderabad district’s constituencies recorded 46.56% per cent.

GHMC Constituences Poll Percentate

“Hyderabad recorded 46.56%, a drop from 50.31% in 2018, and the State recorded an average voter turnout of 70.79% per cent across 119 Assembly constituencies,” Vikas Raj reported, comparing this to a 2.54 per cent decrease from the 2018 elections.

About 75% voting turnout was recorded in 79 Assembly constituencies making it average. Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri saw the highest number of 90.03% voter turnout.

CEO dismisses demand for re-polling

Vikas Raj said the conduct of the election was peaceful and dismissed the Congress party’s demands for re-polling in certain constituencies. “There are no grounds for such re-polling, not even at select polling stations,” he said.

Vikas Raj also revealed that some polling stations had technical difficulties, certain polling centres and electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), necessitating their replacement and after the replacement poll was carried out smoothly. “A polling centre was arranged in Devarakadra even though there were only 10 voters,” he said.

With the conclusion of polling, attention now shifts to the vote-counting process, scheduled for December 3, 2023. Vikas Raj detailed the meticulous preparations underway for this critical phase. Counting will commence at 8 am, with the actual tallying of votes from EVMs starting at 8:30 am, said: “We are making foolproof arrangements for vote counting at 49 counters, including 14 in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023,” he said.