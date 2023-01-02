Hyderabad: Congress cadre must connect with people of Old City, says Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen its organizational network in the Old City of Hyderabad in view of the next Assembly elections, the Congress party inaugurated its party office for the Charminar constituency on Sunday. It also announced that party offices will be established in all municipal wards in the Old City in the next few weeks and TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy will address meetings in all municipal divisions.

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, former minister Dr G. Chinna Reddy, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, TPCC General Secretaries Feroz Khan, Uzma Shakir and other senior leaders inaugurated the Congress party office at Moosabowli crossroads in the Charminar constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali exhorted the Congress cadre to utilise the new party office as a centre to connect with the people. He said that the local leaders should interact with the people on a regular basis to understand and resolve their problems. He said that the ‘election-to-election’ basis approach would never bring people closer to the Congress party. Instead, he said that the local leaders should be available for the people on a 24×7 basis to address their needs.

He said that the Congress party offices in the Old City should guide jobless youth in getting subsidised loans, help poor families in getting Ration Cards, assist the families in health reimbursements under Aarogyasri and help all others who approach them with a problem. He also advised the party workers to start a blood donors group to help needy patients. He asked the Congress leaders and workers to acquaint themselves with the procedures involved to extend help to needy families through various government schemes or other NGOs.

Expressing serious concern over the exploitation of money lenders who are charging over 10% daily interest, Shabbir advised the Congress leader to make arrangements to provide small interest-free loans to small vendors, auto-drivers and others.

“Previous Congress regimes have implemented various welfare schemes for the benefit of poor and weaker sections. However, the present BRS Govt has completely neglected the poor people by diluting many welfare schemes. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao only renamed the welfare schemes introduced by the previous Congress Govt and created hype as if TRS (now BRS) Govt started them. As a Congress member, we must help everyone without showing any bias or discrimination,” he said.

The Congress leader said the previous Congress Government constructed an international airport at Shamshabad and also developed several Old City roads like the one in Bandlaguda. He said the infrastructure created during the Congress regime brought huge prosperity to the Old City although the present BRS Govt could not maintain the pace of development. He said the people of Old City need Metro Rail connectivity and other infrastructure to overcome rising poverty and unemployment.

“As advised by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, we should not confine ourselves to the mention of the contributions made by our leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and or out previous regimes. We must explain what we propose to do in the future for the people’s growth. We should think beyond conventional politics to make the Congress party strong in the Old City,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Congress party, under the leadership of DCC President Sameer Waliullah, would gain huge strength in Hyderabad, especially in the Old City. Meanwhile, Shabbir Ali praised Congress leader Mujeebullah Shareef for displaying his commitment by starting the Congress party office in a portion of his residence in Moosarambagh.

Addressing the gathering, Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah informed that the Charminar constituency’s office at Moosarambagh was the first in the series of Congress offices to be inaugurated in the Old City in near future. He said that Congress would establish its offices in all the municipal wards in the Old City. He said that the Congress party’s organisation in Hyderabad would be strengthened from the booth level to the Parliamentary constituency level.

Sameer Waliullah said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the successful conduct of the party’s nationwide ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan beginning on 26th January.

“The next Assembly elections will be held this year and we are confident that the year 2023 will witness the return of the Congress party to power. While TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy is working hard to strengthen the Congress party at the State-level, the entire Hyderabad DCC team will support his endeavours by increasing our reach in our respective areas,” he said.