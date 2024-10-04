Hyderabad: Congress leader asks CM to demolish his farmhouse if built on FTL

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader KVP Ramchandra Rao on Friday, October 4, asked chief minister A Revanth Reddy to demolish his farmhouse if is found to be on Full Tank Level (FTL).

In an open letter to the CM, Rao said that his Aziz Nagar house is not in FTL or buffer zone as confirmed by his family. However, if it is, he asked officials to demarcate the property publicly. The Congress leader further added that he would not only voluntarily demolish it but also remove the debris.

The letter comes a day after Revanth Reddy alleged that properties belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders KTR, Harish Rao, and Sabita Indra Reddy along with Ramchandra Rao were polluting Hyderabad’s water.

The CM alleged that the farmhouses of the likes of KTR at Janwada, Harish at Aziznagar, sons of BRS MLA Sabita Indra Reddy and other senior leaders including KVP Ramachandra Rao were discharging sewerage from the farmhouses into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, the two drinking water reservoirs of Hyderabad. Residents faced the wrath of such encroachments. “This cannot be left at that and we are firm on removing encroachments on the water bodies,” he said.