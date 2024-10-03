Not trying to suppress Musi river dwellers through bulldozers: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Taking on the opposition on the issue of HYDRA and resettling people from the Musi river bed in the city, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in the eye of a political storm, said that people who have been moved were living in the full tank level and buffer zones of lakes.

Revanth Reddy questioned why the opposition is against shifting people from the Musi river beds to 2BHK houses in Hyderabad. “Why is the opposition against it. The opposition is worried about people being shifted to a safe space and their children receiving education, and will then question them,” the chief minister said, during the launch of the family digital health cards in Hyderabsd.

The Telangana chief minister said that the government is not trying to suppress the Musi river bed dwellers though bulldozers. “The aim is to protect the river and provide better living conditions to people,” said Revanth Reddy about the resettlement of people who had built unauthorised homes on the Musi river’s banks over the last few decades.

Tense moments were witnessed in Hyderabad over the last one week after the state government and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) began evacuating residents who had built homes on the Musi river. HYDRA over the last month has also been on a drive to clear up encroachments on lakes across the city, which has drawn criticism from the opposition and also praise at the time from activists.

The resettlement of Musi river residents however was a little charged, as people in different areas initially opposed it, but the government being intent on it finally began the task. In response, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on October 3 announced that the party’s legal team will be available in Telangana Bhavan to assist those affected by the Musi Riverfront development eviction.

KTR stated that individuals residing in the riverbed and buffer zones of the Musi and other lakes, who are facing potential eviction due to the Musi Riverfront Development project and the demolitions carried out by Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), can reach out to his party for legal assistance.

KTR also announced that on Thursday, he will be going to meet the victims of Musi River evictions at LB Nagar. Keeping in mind the attack on his car by Congress workers on Tuesday when he was going to meet Musi evictees at Chaderghat, he said that BRS knew how to respond adequately in its defense.