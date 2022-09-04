Hyderabad: Congress leader’s nephew charged with PD act

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday charged the nephew of veteran Congress leader Ponnala Laxmiah under the Preventive Detention (Act) over alleged job fraud.

The accused Ponnala Bhasker along with nine of his associates planned to loot people in the name of offering jobs. They targeted people across India, promising jobs in the railways and the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the police said.

The group amassed a total of Rs 7-10 lakh from the victims based on the jobs they sought. The victims were handed fake appointment letters along with signatures. The accused cheated job aspirant to the tune of Rs 93,50, 000. Thejwaharnagar police had arrested Bhasker in the month of March on charges of fraud.