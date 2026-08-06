Hyderabad: Congress MLA son alleges life threat after engagement

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud’s son Santosh Goud has alleged that his family tried to get him killed for getting engaged to a girl they did not approve of, claiming that around 40 people barged into his in-laws’ house in Manikonda on Wednesday, August 5, and attacked them.

However, the police has denied these allegations saying the issue is not a family matter but a financial one. They said that Santosh’s mother-in-law has allegedly duped people out of money and that people had approached her house demanding their money back.

Speaking to reporters, Santosh said that he got engaged to a girl named Shreeyashi on July 8 and has been living at her house for the past month. He said that his family had some concerns about his engagement, but gave him permission.

Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud's son Santosh Goud has alleged that his family tried to get him killed for getting engaged to a girl they did not approve of. He has alleged that around 40 people barged into his in-laws' house in Manikonda on Wednesday, August 5, and attacked them.… pic.twitter.com/R9EfesqIHt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2026

However, on Wednesday morning, around 40 people barged into the house and damaged their property.

“All of this is happening solely because of the girl’s matter. They are blaming me as if I did something wrong. It’s been a month since I’ve been staying here. Didn’t they know that? Didn’t they know when we got engaged? Everyone knew everything,” Santosh said.

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“After all these days, today they called unknown people claiming debts need to be paid, filed petitions and attacked the women at home. How is this fair? Shouldn’t they report it at the police station first?” he said.

Santosh added that there was a threat to his life and said that he would release evidence on who was involved in this attack if anything were to happen to his fiancé or mother-in-law. “I am speaking out today, giving up all hope on my life. I am telling you 100 per cent, once this news goes public, they might kill us at any moment. I have no faith that I will get justice anywhere, neither through the police station nor through the court. Having lost all hope in life, even if we die, we want to put this out there because of what they did to us.”

“This threat isn’t new. It has been there from the beginning, but now they are completely reckless. What is left for us to live for? Since they are ready to kill us anyway, I came forward to speak. If any of the three of us die, I will provide you with call details showing who orchestrated this,” he said.

However, speaking to Siasat.com, Narsingi Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that Santosh’s mother-in-law, Roopa Reddy, suffered losses in her business and the people that she had given cheques to approached her house on Wednesday to demand their money back after the cheques bounced.

He denied having any knowledge of the “attack” on Roopa’s house or of the threat to Santosh’s life.

Roopa Reddy has been booked under sections relating to cheating and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after she allegedly verbally abused the people who were demanding money, the SHO said.