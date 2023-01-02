Hyderabad: Congress to stage protest at Indira Park to support Sarpanches

Hyderabad: Congress’s Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghathan has decided to organize a one-day protest at Indira Park on Tuesday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Their protest is against the alleged government’s failure to provide funds to Panchayat Raj institutions in Telangana.

They charged the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) government with having diverted gram panchayat’s development fund to other sectors.

The Sangathan members further alleged that the state government has been delaying the process of releasing funds to gram panchayats as well.

President of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghathan’s state convenor, Rachamalla Siddeshwar said, “government has neglected the Panchayat Raj institutions as a result of which sarpanches are worried about the completion of development works.”

More than 12 sarpanches of BRS announced their resignation in Adilabad recently, while one deputy sarpanch committed suicide yesterday, Siddeshwar added.

He further said that a letter was sent to the police for the sit-in protest remarking that Congress has sought permission to protest in favour of the Sarpanches.

He urged that Sarpanches from across the state should participate in the protest.