Telangana: Panchayat Raj minister questions Modi over funds to state

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the restriction of funds to the state.

The minister accused Modi of neglecting Telangana for the past eight years. He went on to criticise the Center for not backing a developing state like Telangana. Speaking of Modi’s scheduled visit to Telangana, Dayakar said that the PM is welcome in the state, however, he must explain what the Centre has done for the state.

Also Read Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali unveils TSSP Convention Center

He further highlighted that the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development ministry received an award from the Centre. However, there were no funds granted to enhance its performance. Addressing the media, Dayaka alleged that instead, the Centre had cut down Rs 1,000 crore to be released to the state including Rs 800 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for not releasing funds to Telangana by making lame excuses, despite the state performing better than others,” he added.