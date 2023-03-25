Hyderabad: Congress workers gherao BJP office over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Nampally after the Congress workers, both men and women, attempted to lay siege to the state Bhartiya Janata Party office in protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his conviction in a case by Surat Court.

Around the afternoon, several party workers came towards the state BJP office chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trying to lay siege.

The police who were deployed in huge numbers anticipating protests since morning took them into custody and moved them into police vehicles. All of them were shifted to Begum Bazaar police station.

The police made heavy deployment at Gandhi Bhavan and the state BJP office following tensions between the two political parties over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.