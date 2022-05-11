Hyderabad: Conman arrested for duping railway job aspirants

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old conman was arrested by the Rachakonda police in relation to duping job aspirants and promising them government employment in the railway department, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) etc.

According to a press release, the accused -Konda Ritesh Kumar along with Ponnala Bhaskar (who is the king-pin of this racket) and eight others, hailing from different states, formed a gang and started duping unemployed youth in order to sustain their lavish lifestyle.

They would get in touch with job aspirants through relations or friends and assure them government jobs for which they would collect Rs 10 lakhs if it is a Railways grade – C job, Rs 6 crores for Railways grade -D job, Rs 8 lakhs for CWC Grade -C job and Rs 7 lakhs for CWC Grade- D job.

Police said that they would initially collect 25% of the amount at the time of application, 25% at the time of certification verification, and the remaining at the time of medical fitness test and appointment letter. They would create fake appointment orders by affixing seals.

Konda Ritesh and his gang members have been in this business since 2017. To date, they have duped and collected a sum of Rs 93,50,000/-

A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for other gang members.