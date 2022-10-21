Hyderabad: Construction of new oncology block at Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital

Hyderabad: In view of the increasing number of cancer patients, the Telangana government has allocated 3.5 acres of land for the expansion of the Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital, on which a new block is built. The newly constructed 5-story oncology block under the premises of Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital is fully ready for inauguration. Officials are making preparations to inaugurate this modern block by chief minister KCR in 10 days.

This block has been built at a cost of 80 crores under the CSR Fund (public money). After the inauguration of this block, additional 300 beds will be available in the Cancer Hospital.

State health minister Harish Rao inspected the construction of this new block and reviewed the preparations for the inauguration.

The director of Mehdi Nawaz Jung Hospital Dr Jayalalitha said that with the addition of new 300 beds, the total number of beds in the hospital will increase to 750. Before the formation of a separate Telangana state, there were only 250 beds in the cancer hospital.

Outpatient services are being provided to 500 to 1000 people daily in Cancer Hospital. Also, 600 in-patients are being treated in the hospital daily. There were problems in the older building as there was a single block for small children, women, and men. Construction of the new block will reduce space issues to a large extent.