Hyderabad: Special event marks 3rd anniversary of Consulate of Kazakhstan

Hyderabad: The consulate of Kazakhstan commemorated its third anniversary at ITC Kohenur on Sunday, January 28. The ceremony was hosted by the honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan.

According to reports, the event was graced by numerous dignitaries, including IAS and IPS officers, Consul Generals, et al.

“The Consulate has to its credit several remarkable milestones during the three years, including an MOU between Astana and T-Hub and a visa-free visit for Indian citizens to Kazakhstan. The Consulate is striving to strengthen the bonding between the people of Telangana and Kazakhstan by starting a direct flight to Kazakhstan from Hyderabad, among many other initiatives in the pipeline,” Dr Khan said.

The consulate of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad was established in 2021. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev asserted on the day of opening that the consulate would deepen bilateral trade, economic, and cultural ties between the countries.