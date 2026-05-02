Hyderabad Consumer Commission fines airline for passenger inconvenience

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-3 has imposed a penalty on Emirates for causing inconvenience to passengers due to service deficiencies.

The commission directed the airline to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs within 45 days.

The case was filed by C Ravishankar, a resident of Gayatri Nagar, Ameerpet, who was travelling with his wife, daughter, and three-month-old infant on January 1, 2025, from Toronto to Dubai on an Emirates flight.

According to the complaint, the family was allotted seats 68G, 67G, and 67F. Shortly after takeoff, water began leaking from the air-conditioning system onto seats 67F and 67G, leaving them wet. Despite informing the cabin crew, no effective assistance was provided.

Ravishankar later raised the issue with the airline via email. In response, Emirates offered 20,000 Skywards miles as compensation. However, he declined the offer and approached the consumer commission seeking justice.

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Clear deficiency in service: Commission

After hearing both sides, the commission ruled that the incident constituted a clear deficiency in service. It was observed that the situation caused significant inconvenience, especially as the mother had to stand during the journey while holding a three-month-old baby.

The commission further stated that the airline’s offer of 20,000 miles was inadequate and ordered monetary compensation instead, holding the airline accountable for the discomfort caused to the passengers.