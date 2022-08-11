Hyderabad: Cook dies of snakebite on Osmania University campus

Hyderabad: Fear gripped students of Osmania University after a woman cook died due to a snake bite at Manjira Hostel on Wednesday night.

Kavita (45) was bitten by a poisonous snake while she was working in the Manjira Hostel on Wednesday night. She was shifted to Gandhi Hospital immediately where she died during treatment. Soon after the incident the students and the employees in various departments demanded adequate steps to end the snake scare.

Inmates claim snake sightings as being frequent on the vast campus of Osmania University, which is around 60 percent covered in natural forest.

On several instances, snakes, even large cobras, have been spotted inside toilets, classrooms and offices in the basement of the Arts College building.

“Staff members regard it a common thing and whenever a snake is noticed the charmer is called to catch it and take it away. This has become a regular affair and every time a snake is discovered, it gets scarier. It is just extremely fortunate that no one has been bitten so far,” an Arts College staffer said.

In 2021 at least half a dozen snakes including three cobras were caught in the Arts College building by charmers, a few students pointed out on condition of anonymity. Other buildings’ housing hostels are affected too.

The campus is covered with thick bushes, open land and big trees providing a good space for the reptiles. The students and faculty demand that the authorities take permanent measures to bring an end to the problem.