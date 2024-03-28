Hyderabad: Cop injured during Bandi Sanjay’s Chengicherla protest, MP booked

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been booked by the police for obstruction of duties during his visit to Chengicherla on Wednesday, March 27.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Bandi Sanjay and BJP supporters can be seen attempting to push through police barriers to reach the location of the incident, near the mosque.

Police booked Bandi Sanjay and 9 others on the complaint of Nacharam CI Nandeeswar Reddy after he sustained a bleeding injury on the upper side of his right-hand elbow in an attempt to stop Bandi and his supporters from breaking the bamboo barriers.

“Despite cautionary orders passed by the officers, they also pushed the police staff and stopped them from doing their legitimate duties,” the CI said in his complaint.

A case was booked under Sections 332, 353, 143 r/w 149 of the IPC, and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Three people were injured in a fight between two communities following an issue that started over playing a DJ system outside a mosque during prayer time on March 24.

Two cases were booked by the Medipally police on Sunday on members of both communities. The following day on March 25, right-wing Hindu groups landed nearby in large numbers and tried to reach the place.

The agitators raised slogans and tried to move ahead, but the police, including women cops, were deployed at the village to prevent it from happening.

While the cops brought the situation under control, BJP leaders have continued to keep the issue burning. On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay attempted to reach the spot where the clash took place on Sunday and meet the people.

The police barricaded the road leading to the place. BJP workers tried to make their way forcefully but were prevented by police. The jostling continued for one hour. The police barricaded the road using bamboo sticks. Rachakonda Armed Reserve forces and local policemen have been deployed.