Hyderabad: Cops arrest two for selling land using fake documents

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police detained two habitual offenders indulging in creating counterfeit documents to sell real estate.

The arrests were made as a part of an ongoing drive against routine offenders to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

The accused – Dadi Dharmender Reddy and Donthi Sathi Reddy – have been detained in the Cherlapally central jail under Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

According to the police, they operate by identifying open plots which were registered prior to 2002, collecting certified copies, and making counterfeit documents with the help of Shoukat Ali, a resident of SR Nagar.

They sold these lands to genuine customers by duping them with fake documents and paid actors posing as the land owners, police said.

Dharmender is involved in 18 cases registered under Keesara, Ghatkesar, Kushaiguda, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayathnagar, Sangareddy and Bibinagar police stations while Sathi was involved in four cases under Bibinagar police station.

The police alleged that there was no change in their attitudes despite taking legal action through several cases.

In April 2019, Dharmender and Sathi identified two plots belonging to K B Khurana and Anil Khurana, created counterfeit documents and obtained an Agreement of sale-cum General Power of Attorney (AGPA) on the name of Chakali Ramu s/o Late Mallikarjuna.

Further, they divided the two plots into five parts and sold them to individual purchasers for an amount of Rs 65,00,000.

When the original owners who are currently residing in Delhi visited their plots, they realised that they were sold illegally and reported the issue to Bibinagar police.

Bibinagar police in a joint operation with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri zone arrested the accused and remanded them to judicial custody. The police seized Rs 7,00,000 cash, two cars, and a few cell phones.