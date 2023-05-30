Hyderabad: Cops conduct surveillance drive to check on criminals

Hyderabad: A massive drive was conducted by the police here to check up on 143 sex offenders of last five years within the limits of Cyberabad.

A press statement released on Tuesday stated that the surveillance drive took place on May 25.

The Cyberabad police scanned offenders charged with crimes against women and children, rape cum murder and sexual offences against minors below 12 years of age.

Police examined their current whereabouts, activities and other details, including updated residential address. The criminals were also inquired whether they have indulged in any other crime in different areas.

All five zones of the Cyberabad police – Madhapur, Rajendra Nagar, Balanagar, Medchal and Shamshabad – were part of this exercise, the police statement read.

To ensure the safety and security of the public and prevent habitual offenders, surveillance and beat policing were undertaken through a large network of ground intelligence, the statement added.