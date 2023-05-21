Hyderabad cops intensify investigation in severed head case

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police intensified efforts to solve the mystery behind the severed head of a woman found at Thigalaguda under Malakpet police station on Wednesday morning.

Eight teams are now working to identify the woman aged around 30 years whose head was found on the bed of the River Musi on Wednesday morning. On being alerted the Malakpet police reached the spot and after examining the head shifted it to Osmania Hospital mortuary where it is preserved.

The police sent photographs of the decapitated head to all police stations in Telangana. The pictures were also shared up with police in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

“A missing case should be reported if the woman is related to someone. Otherwise, we have to get clues to establish her identity from neighbours or locality people where she had stayed,” said G Shyam Sunder, ACP Malakpet.

After the find of the body not leaving any chance, the police personnel with the help of GHMC and other local people scanned the surroundings where the head was found in the hope of locating the remaining torso.

Unable to get any success, the police now switched over to technical investigation and analysing the feed of hundreds of surveillance cameras installed on the road leading to the spot where the head was found. The data of the nearby mobile phone tower is being analysed to get clues.

The Commissioner’s Task Force teams are also on the job to identify the woman before finding the reason for her head. The police suspect the woman was murdered brutally and her head decapitated before being dumped there.

The killer packed the head in a plastic bag and dumped it in the Musi River. The woman appears to be a Muslim and there are earrings and a nose ring intact on the body. A case is registered and an investigation is going on.