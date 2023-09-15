Hyderabad cops nab 3 international peddlers; seize drugs worth Rs 10L

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Gudimalkapur Police, on credible information apprehended three International Drug Peddlers along with five local persons who were in the possession of Narcotic Drugs. Drugs i.e., cocaine, MDMA and ecstasy pills were seized worth Rs.10 Lakhs from their possession.

According to TSNAB Hyderabad, the accused persons have been named Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, Igbawre Micheal and Thomas Anagha Kalu from Nigeria. Devarakonda Suresh Rao from Hyderabad, Kolli Ramchand from Vishakapatnam, Kurapati Sandeep from Khammam and Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth. Anugu Sushanth Reddy is a film director by profession in Hyderabad.

All three Nigerians came into contact with each other in Bangalore and regularly used to help one another in drug peddling in Bangalore as well as in Hyderabad.

“Accused Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu used to purchase drugs from another Nigerian national Kewly who recently shifted to his native country Nigeria.

The accused Igbawre Micheal used to purchase drugs from Ben Frank Wilson and the accused Thomas Anagha Kalu used to purchase drugs from Favour Ugwu (who also recently shifted to his native country Nigeria) and sold the same to needy customers and earned money illegally,” TSNAB officials said.

The accused Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu was a member of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association, Bengalure and helped their community members by raising funds under the trust called “Help for Bookie and Innocent” to meet the expenditures viz., deportation, bail and other legal services, TSNAB officials further said.

The above Nigerian drug peddlers captured the WhatsApp numbers of the consumers by opting for attractive messages through their Nigerian Phone numbers which started with +234 and made them purchase drugs from them.

“While drug peddling the accused persons got a good number of customers in Hyderabad. Some of their customers also used to go to Bengaluru to purchase drugs from them. A few days back the accused Kapa Bhaskar Balaji (who was arrested earlier) and Ram (absconding) came from Hyderabad and purchased Cocaine and ecstasy Pills from them,” the officials added.

The accused Devarakonda Suresh, Kolli Ramchand, Kuarapati Sandeep, Sushanth Reddy film director and Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth were regularly purchasing drugs from Kapa Bhaskar Balaji and Ram who procured drugs from the above Nigerians.

“As per the orders placed by the arrested local persons the three Nigerian drug peddlers came to Hyderabad to sell drugs to them. On credible information, the sleuth of TSNAB along with Gudimalkapur Police apprehended all the accused persons in the possession of drugs,” TSNAB officials said.

The main drug supplier Ben Frank Wilson is at large, the officials added.

The arrests were made under the supervision of D. Sunitha Reddy, SP (West), TSNAB and K. Narsing Rao, DSP, TSNAB by Inspectors P Rajesh, G S Daniel, B Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy with staff of H-NEW along with Gudimalkapur Police.