Hyderabad: Cops on hunt for body parts of woman murdered by husband

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police have formed special teams to trace the parts of the body of Madhavi, a woman who was allegedly killed by her husband – a former Army jawan at their residence – and was chopped into pieces.

On January 15, Gurumurthy, the ex-army jawan, who now works as a security guard, killed his wife but informed his in-laws that their daughter went missing. The incident came to light after Madhavi’s parents filed a missing person complaint at the Meerpet police station on January 18.

During the investigation, Gurumurthy was taken as the prime suspect. On interrogation, he confessed to killing his wife brutally at their house. Sources said Gurumurthy had allegedly dismembered Madhavi’s body in their bathroom, used a pressure cooker to boil her remains and ground her bones using a pestle.

Over the course of three days, he is said to have packed the remains in a bag and dumped them in a nearby lake at Meerpet. Special teams and a dog squad have been deployed to search for Madhavi’s remains. SDRF and fire department have also been called in to trace the remains.

Gurumurthy and Madhavi, married for 13 years, lived in Hyderabad’s Jillelaguda with their two children. At the time of the alleged crime, the children were visiting Gurumurthy’s sister.

Gurumurthy who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Army was working as a security guard on an outsourcing basis at the DRDO in Kanchanbagh.

Following the incident, Gurumurthy reportedly fabricated a story about Madhavi’s disappearance to mislead her family.