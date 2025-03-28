Hyderabad cops probe Air India crew member’s stalking case at hotel

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have launched an investigation following a complaint by an Air India crew member who alleged a guest at Green Park Hotel in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar had stalked her.

The accused has been identified as Rajshekar Gowrigari from Uppal.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of March 25. The 29-year-old crew member from Kerala had been staying at the hotel since March 23. Around 11:15 pm at the Tulip Restaurant in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet, the accused arrived for dinner just as the crew member finished her meal and made her way to her room.

As she approached the elevator at the hotel in Hyderabad, the accused entered it alongside her. The elevator is equipped with access control for the security of female guests. Upon reaching the floor, he allegedly followed the crew member as she walked toward her room.

After she had entered her room, the man reportedly lingered in the corridor for a few minutes before ringing her doorbell. The crew member, sensing discomfort, did not respond and stayed inside.

Moments later, the guest left the corridor and exited the hotel.

Shortly after, the crew member informed the hotel reception about the unsettling experience. The hotel’s security supervisor in Hyderabad was immediately alerted, but by the time the security team responded, the individual had already vacated the premises.

Following the complaint, Green Park Hotel’s security manager reported the matter to the police.

A case has been registered under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway.

In a similar incident, a Bollywood actress was attacked in her hotel room in Hyderabad’s Masab Tank. She had visited the city as chief guest for a shop inauguration.

The Bollywood actress alleged that the assailants pressured her into immoral acts and when she refused, they physically restrained her by tying her hands and feet at the hotel room in Hyderabad.