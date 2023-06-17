Hyderabad: Cops raid godown in LB Nagar; arrest 1 for drug trade

Hyderabad: A man was arrested in connection with dumping spurious medicine illegally in a godown, on Thursday, by the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) police.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Chaitanyapuri police station where the accused Umesh Babu Lal was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

As per the case details, in a significant crackdown named “Operation Drug India”, the police conducted a series of raids on an illegal godown and recovered counterfeit medicine.

During the operation, the police revealed information about the seized medicines and raised concerns about the authenticity and potential risk to public health.

“The seized medicine was expired and lacked proper labels. This is a big threat to public health” the police said.

Authorities estimated that the seized counterfeit medicines were worth crores of rupees, demonstrating the scope of the illegal operation.

Following the successful raid, the police handed over the accused to the drug control department for further investigation to unearth the entire network associated with the illegal godown.

Further investigation is underway.