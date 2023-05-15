Hyderabad cops raided social media war room, alleges Congress

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Youth Congress on Monday stated that its social media war room was raided by the Cyberabad police on Monday.

It further said that state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao got ‘worried’ after the Youth Congress’ ”commendable job’ in Karnataka elections and started ‘misusing’ government machinery.

“Youth Congress Social Media War Room raided by Cyberabad Police. Yesterday after Congress party’s victory in Karnataka,

@KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar ji said that the role of social media of Youth Congress did a commendable job in Karnataka elections. Telangana CM KCR got worried and started misusing government machinery, eg: police.. These intimidating tactics won’t deter us from continuing to expose your corrupt government.. #JAIBOLOTELANGANA ,” the youth wing’s Twitter account tweeted.

More information on the story is awaited.

