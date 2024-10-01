Hyderabad: Cops seize adulterated food worth over Rs 24k

Hyderabad: The RGIA police and a Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Shamshabad police raided a facility near Balaji Industry in Satamrai on Tuesday, October 1 around 1:00 pm uncovering adulterated and expired food items.

Acting on credible information, authorities seized expired and adulterated food products including synthetic colours (Red: 250 grams, Green: 400 grams, White: 150 grams, and water-mixed food colour: 5 litres), turmeric powder (35 kilograms), ketchup mix (1.5 kilograms), chilli sauce (44 litres), tomato sauce (7 litres), and moonfaced food items (1,260 litres).with a total estimated value of Rs. 24,500.

The accused persons have been identified as Rajesh Upadya,32, and Sriram Tiwari, 31. They have been charged under sections 223, 274, and 275 of the Indian Penal Code.

Adulterated food items flood Hyderabad markets

Concerns are mounting as reports of adulterated food items continue to be sold in Hyderabad, alarming both residents and regulatory authorities. The trend, which spans across small hotels, roadside vendors, popular restaurants, and supermarkets, has raised serious questions about food safety standards in the city.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in December last year marked Hyderabad in the first place for the number of reported cases of food adulteration in the country. Throughout 2022, as many as 291 cases related to food adulteration were reported across 19 major cities in India.

The adulterated essential commodities, including tea, coffee, sugar, milk, honey, spices, oils, ice creams, and food grains, have flooded local markets. These food items are being brazenly sold in the markets, according to the officials.