Hyderabad: Cops warn against sharing fake kidnapping video

Hyderabad: City police have warned of strict action against persons who are found sharing fake videos of child kidnappers and creating panic in public.

The warning comes after a 2-minute video of some persons enacting a drama for social media platforms went viral, claiming that 500 kidnappers are on the prowl to kidnap children and girls in the country.

A message from the gang of kidnappers, now in Hyderabad, has spread on social media platforms.

After the video came to the notice of the police a warning has been issued to the people and Whatsapp group administrators warning them of pressing criminal charges for spreading rumours and disturbing peace in society.

The police appealed to the public to inform their local police stations if they come across any such videos following which a case will be booked and the matter will be investigated.