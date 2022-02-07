Hyderabad: Couple booked for duping people of Rs 2.5 crore

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday booked a couple from Suraram for duping people of Rs 2.5 Crore over the past two decades.

The couple duped citizens, as they collected money in the name of a local chit fund. The accused were identified as Maddirala Padma and Vijay Kumar. They amassed the money from over a 100 people in their neighbourhood and fled to their home.

The accused ran a grocery store in the same locality. After gaining people’s trust over time, they began the chit fund. Initially they returned the money on a regular basis. After a while they delayed the returns, people grew suspicious of couple and began making phone calls.

The police said that the couple assured the people that the money would be returned but eventually their mobiles were switched off. The couple has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a search has been initiated.