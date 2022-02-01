Hyderabad: Couple dies by suicide at Bolarum railway station

Hyderabad: A couple died by suicide at railway tracks in Bolarum, on Monday night. Their bodies were discovered on the rails near Bolarum railway station on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as residents of Netajinagar in Kapra, Y Kondaiah (55) who worked as a clerk at army establishment and his wife Bhoolakshmi (50). They have a daughter who works as a police constable in Rachakonda.

After the couple went missing from their house on Monday, their daughter filed a missing persons report at Kushaiguda Police station.

The couple’s family members told the police that they were suffering financial problems and slipped into depression and might have killed themselves owing to that reason.

After their bodies were discovered on the rails near Bolarum railway station on Tuesday morning, they were moved to Gandhi Mortuary.