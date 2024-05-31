Hyderabad: Couple held for harassing foster father, snatching valuables

Hyderabad: Siddipet police apprehended a man and his wife for allegedly harassing their 68-year-old foster father and forcefully taking his valuables.

According to the reports, the victim, K Muthaiah, and his late wife had no children. They had adopted the accused, Srinivas, who is the son of Muthaiah’s brother. After Muthaiah’s wife passed away, he decided to return to his native village, Chinnakoduru, in Siddipet.

When Muthaiah expressed a desire to remarry, Srinivas and his wife came to the village, forcibly took him to the city, and confined him in a room. They then took his gold and silver ornaments. Later, they shifted him to Siddipet, where they coerced him into writing a will in their favour and pressured him to transfer his agricultural land to them.

The couple then brought Muthaiah back to Secunderabad, confined him to their home, and continued to harass him. Muthaiah eventually escaped and reported the situation to the Chinnakoduru police, who arrested the couple. They are currently in judicial remand.