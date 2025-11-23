Hyderabad couple marries, divorces, reunites; families oppose, duo abducts 4-yr-old

Hyderabad: A couple, wanting to gain their family’s approval for their relationship, allegedly abducted a four-year-old girl to pose as their daughter.

They were later arrested by Golconda police, and the child was safely returned to her house within 24 hours of the complaint.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammed Faiyaz, 24 and Samreen Begum, 22, had previously been married. They later got a divorce, and Faiyaz remarried.

However, Faiyaz and Samreen recently started seeing each other again, but Faiyaz’s family objected to it. To gain the family’s approval, the two decided to kidnap a child and present it as their own.

On November 21, they executed their plan in Kancha, Golconda. The girl, Safiya Begum, who was returning home after visiting her grandmother, was picked up by the two in an auto and was taken to Faiyaz’s home.

After an intensive local search, Safiya’s mother, Nuzath Fatima, registered a complaint with the police, who reviewed CCTV footage and traced the auto through its number plate.