Hyderabad couple missing in Switzerland: Police probe chit-fund fraud

Allegations have surfaced that Chandrashekar was operating a Rs 50 crore chit fund.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
A man and woman standing together indoors, looking serious, with a blurred background.
Hyderabad couple goes missing in Switzerland

Hyderabad: Police have begun probing a possible chit fund fraud angle after a couple from Cherlapally went missing telling their daughter they were travelling to Switzerland, local reports said.

The couple, identified as P Chandrashekar, 51, a businessman, and his wife, P Swapna, were reported missing by their eldest daughter on July 9 after their alleged departure to Switzerland on June 22.

According to the daughter, she received a call from her parents while she was at work, informing her that they were leaving for Switzerland for a vacation. By the time she reached home, the two had already left.

Subhan Bakery

The couple initially maintained contact with their two daughters before cutting off all calls and texts. A missing complaint was subsequently lodged at Cherlapally Police Station.

According to reports, the daughters claimed that their parents shared very few details about their trip and they do not know where in Switzerland the couple intended to stay. The police, on the other hand, have said that there is no evidence to prove that the couple even left the country.

Allegations have surfaced that Chandrashekar was operating a Rs 50 crore chit fund and had promised high returns to investors before facing repayment difficulties.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Police have said that no complaints of financial fraud have been received against the couple. However, Chandrashekar’s business dealings are being looked into based on allegations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button