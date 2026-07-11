Hyderabad couple missing in Switzerland: Police probe chit-fund fraud

Hyderabad: Police have begun probing a possible chit fund fraud angle after a couple from Cherlapally went missing telling their daughter they were travelling to Switzerland, local reports said.

The couple, identified as P Chandrashekar, 51, a businessman, and his wife, P Swapna, were reported missing by their eldest daughter on July 9 after their alleged departure to Switzerland on June 22.

According to the daughter, she received a call from her parents while she was at work, informing her that they were leaving for Switzerland for a vacation. By the time she reached home, the two had already left.

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The couple initially maintained contact with their two daughters before cutting off all calls and texts. A missing complaint was subsequently lodged at Cherlapally Police Station.

According to reports, the daughters claimed that their parents shared very few details about their trip and they do not know where in Switzerland the couple intended to stay. The police, on the other hand, have said that there is no evidence to prove that the couple even left the country.

Allegations have surfaced that Chandrashekar was operating a Rs 50 crore chit fund and had promised high returns to investors before facing repayment difficulties.

Police have said that no complaints of financial fraud have been received against the couple. However, Chandrashekar’s business dealings are being looked into based on allegations.