Hyderabad court jails 3 people for public nuisance offences

Published: 12th March 2026 12:03 am IST
Hyderabad: A city court on Wednesday, March 11, sentenced three people to two days’ imprisonment each in separate public nuisance cases filed by the Kulsumpura police, officials said.

The IV Special Judicial Magistrate at Manoranjan Complex, Nampally, delivered judgments in two cases registered by the Kulsumpura Police Station under the City Police Act.

In the first case, Mohammed Ibrahim, 22, and Mohammed Abdul Gaffar, 23, both drivers and residents of Jirra, were convicted under Section 61(B) of the City Police Act for violating public peace and sentenced to two days’ imprisonment.

In the second case, Raviteja, 23, a labourer from Jirra, was convicted under Section 70(C) of the City Police Act for illegal activities and sentenced to two days’ imprisonment.

The Station House Officer, Kulsumpura, said the police would continue to use e-petty filings and technology to ensure petty offenders were brought to justice promptly.

