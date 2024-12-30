Hyderabad court reserves order on Allu Arjun’s bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Arguing on behalf of Allu Arjun, advocate Niranjan Reddy said that the charges of culpable homicide should not be applied since the actor wasn't directly involved in the stampede.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2024 12:51 pm IST
Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The Nampally criminal court in Hyderabad on Monday, December 30, reserved its order on the bail plea of actor Allu Arjun in the Pushpa 2 stampede case, which occurred on December 4.

Arguing on behalf of Allu Arjun, advocate Niranjan Reddy said that the charges of culpable homicide should not be applied since the actor wasn’t directly involved in the stampede at the Sandhya Theater on RTC X roads.

After hearing the arguments for the actor’s bail, the Nampally court said that it would pronounce its order on January 3.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.)

