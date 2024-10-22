Hyderabad court summons AP DyCM over Tirupati laddu comments

Hyderabad: The city civil court in Hyderabad summoned Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday, October 21 regarding his comments that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu. An advocate filed the case, arguing that Kalyan’s remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The court has directed him to appear in person on November 22.

Further, the court also issued notices to Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari, as the petitioner claimed that several websites and social media platforms from Telangana shared Kalyan’s statement. The petitioner requested that the Telangana government remove these posts.

The petitioner, Rama Rao Immaneni stated, “We are practising Hindus by faith, and although we are natives of Telangana, we are deeply hurt by the disparaging, demeaning, scandalous, disgusting, outrageous, sacrilegious remarks made by Konidela Pawan Kalyan, deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.”

He further alleged that during his speeches from September 20 to 22, Kalyan claimed that the Tirupati prasadam (laddu) was contaminated with beef fat, pork lard, and fish oil.

The petitioner requested a permanent injunction to restrain Kalyan and his associates from making any controversial statements about the laddu offered to Lord Venkateshwara of Tirupati.