Hyderabad CP orders immediate transfer of 7 police inspectors

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 9th August 2023 3:11 pm IST
Seven inspectors transferred by Hyderabad police commissioner
Hyderabad city police logo

Hyderabad: Seven police inspectors were transferred and ordered to report at their new postings with immediate effect, on Tuesday August 9.

As per the order issued by Hyderabad commissioner of police, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jubilee Hills PS K Venkateshwar Reddy has been posted to Command Control Centre (CCC).

SHO Traffic Police Station Malakpet P Ravindra Prasad has been posted to SHO Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Likewise, B Laxminarayana Reddy, Nagam Chandra Shekhar, S Surender, R Ravinder and Yalgonda Krishna are posted as SHO Bowenpally Police Station, SHO Traffic Police Station Malakpet, CCS DD, CCC and H-New respectively.

The CP has directed the unit officers concerned to relieve the said inspectors so that they report at their new place of posting immediately.

