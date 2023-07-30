Hyderabad commissioner transfers over 163 police inspectors

Hyderabad: More than 163 inspectors were transferred after the city police commissionerate recently implemented the Election Commission’s guidelines. The officers have been asked to report to their new postings with immediate effect.

Outgoing officers were directed to provide proper handovers and brief the new officers on administrative issues and circumstances.

This reshuffling came after a recent reorganization of the Hyderabad City Police.

Also Read Govt to construct 2 flyovers in Hyderabad amid traffic jams

Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand conducted a video conference with inspectors and higher-ranking officers briefing them about the new changes in the police force, infrastructure, and policing strategies as part of the Mega City Policing plan.

The top brass emphasized the importance of optimizing human resources and urged supervisory officers, especially deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of new units, to thoroughly assess fixed duties and submit proposals accordingly.

“Ensuring the welfare of our staff officers is crucial. We will implement strictly three shifts in all zones and fixed duties based on the category of police stations and workload,” CP Anand emphasized.