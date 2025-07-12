Hyderabad Cricket Association faces ED probe over BCCI funds misuse allegations

While the CID continues its probe into forgery and cheating, the ED will investigate the suspected misappropriation and rerouting of funds.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). On Friday, July 11, ED officials reportedly sent a letter to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), requesting the FIR and related details. Once these documents are received, the ED is expected to register a separate case focusing on the diversion and misuse of funds.

While the CID continues its probe into forgery and cheating, the ED will investigate the suspected misappropriation and rerouting of funds. According to the CID investigation, Jaganmohan Rao, who won the HCA presidential election, allegedly forged the signature of former unified state minister Krishnayadav.

Rao reportedly changed the name of the Gowlipura Cricket Association to Srichakra Cricket Club, joined as a member, and used this membership to contest and win the HCA presidency on October 20, 2023.

The CID has also registered cases concerning the misuse of BCCI-sanctioned funds and allegations of pressuring the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise for passes.

In connection with these allegations, the CID has arrested Jaganmohan Rao, Srichakra Cricket Club general secretary Rajender Yadav, club president Kavita (Rajender Yadav’s wife), HCA treasurer CJ Srinivas Rao, and CEO Sunil Kante.

