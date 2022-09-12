Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted, over Rs 3L cash seized

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for organising a cricket betting racket on Monday by the LB Nagar and Pahadi Shareef police in Thakkuguda.

According to the police, two more accused identified as Chandragiri Mahesh (28), Manikonda Pandu (40), and Ravi Pana Chand are still absconding. Officials also seized cash of rupees 3,50,000, three mobile phones and one motorcycle.

The accused Chandragiri who is a resident of Sri Nagar Colony, Ranga Reddy was addicted to betting and earning easy money by organising a cricket betting racket during the Asia Cup cricket matches.

On August 3, the south zone commissioner’s task force along with Chatrinaka police arrested four persons who were operating a cricket betting racket. They also seized Rs 1,81,000 and 4 cell phones from the arrested persons.

The arrested were identified Vijay Raj (39), A. Bharath (28), K Hemanth (30) and A Raju (40). Another accused, Ali, was found to be the main bookie. As he operates from Maharashtra, he remains absconding as of Saturday.