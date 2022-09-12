Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted, over Rs 3L cash seized

According to the police, the accused identified as Chandragiri Mahesh (28), Manikonda Pandu (40), and Ravi Pana Chand are absconding.

Published: 12th September 2022 10:02 pm IST
Cricket Betting

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for organising a cricket betting racket on Monday by the LB Nagar and Pahadi Shareef police in Thakkuguda.

According to the police, two more accused identified as Chandragiri Mahesh (28), Manikonda Pandu (40), and Ravi Pana Chand are still absconding. Officials also seized cash of rupees 3,50,000, three mobile phones and one motorcycle.

