Hyderabad: Culinary students sculpt Bathukamma out of 400 kgs of ice

Hyderabad: The nine-day floral festival of Bathukamma will begin in Telangana from September 25. To commemorate the event, students from post graduate diploma in culinary arts from Culinary Academy Begumpet made a ten-foot ice sculpture using high-end electrical carving tools.

Bathukamma, which means “Mother Goddess comes Alive,” is celebrated at the end of monsoon season to herald the abundance that nature has to offer to mankind.

Students of PG Diploma in Culinary Arts as part of task with the theme ‘Bathukamma’ created this sculpture using a horizontal fusing technique with tools like chisels and saws on eight blocks of solid ice.

The students were successful in their task of sculpting the three-dimensional sculpture out of ice, weighing a massive 400 kgs. They illuminated the pedestal with lights and used various traditional flowers like Marigold, Chrysanthemum, Cucurbita and Ajwain for the final touches.