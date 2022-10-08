Hyderabad: CV Anand assures Muslims of peaceful conduct of Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Saturday assured the Muslim community of peaceful processions for Milad-un-Nabi.

Anand said that the police are making elaborate arrangements ahead of Milad-un-Nabi. He urged the Muslims to cooperate with the authorities to ensure the successful conduct of the procession. The commissioner urged young people to be mindful of rules and regulations for the safe passage of the procession.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim clerics, the commissioner cautioned them not to react to issues that might impact the peace in the city and be patient. He also apprised the security measures and traffic diversion arrangements being made and the force deployment.

“Traffic diversion plan and parking spaces will be notified today and senior officers from the traffic wing will be stationed to closely monitor the processions. There should be no diversion of the procession from the pre-determined route,” he said.

Anand further warned people against spreading hate through social media during Milad-un-Nabi processions.