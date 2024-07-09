Hyderabad: Cyber crime cops arrest Delhi man over Gulf job scam

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime police here arrested one person named Nishanth Kumar Rai, 31, for cheating innocent people on the pretext of providing jobs in Gulf countries.

Nishanth, who is the proprietor of Orpiz Web Technologies Private Limited, Delhi, planned to cheat innocent job seekers on the pretext of providing jobs in Gulf countries by running a call centre.

According to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, Nishanth Rai opened a call centre at Sector 2, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, hired four tele callers and also obtained fake SIM cards and bank accounts.

The accused person used to get the job seekers’ data from Shine.com, Timejobs.com, and Naukri.com websites and would contact job seekers who wanted to be employed in Gulf countries. Nishant would cheat them by collecting registration fees, processing fees, VISA fees, GST etc.

When the victims realized that they were being scammed, they stopped responding to their calls, said N Bose Kiran, inspector, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad police.

A man from Koti was cheated by Nishanth on the pretext of providing a job at Jezan University, Saudi Arabia, and made him transfer an amount of about Rs 4.71 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the accused.

After the victim lodged a complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case and Nishanth was arrested.