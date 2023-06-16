Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters dupe software engineer of Rs 43L

Hyderabad: A software engineer was duped Rs 43 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the guise of earning enormous profits with small investments in a scheme.

According to the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police, the victim who resides in Borabanda received a message on WhatsApp about profits on small investments. Following the message, the man contacted the advertiser through WhatsApp.

“The conman approached the victim through Whatsapp and later instructed him to Telegram. The conman then asked him to login into a website and like videos, uploaded on a particular channel on YouTube for which he would be paid some amount as remuneration,” the police said.

The victim was paid for his task and a profit of lakhs of rupees was reflected in his account. However, he was unable to transfer the amount from his virtual account to his bank account.

The conman then demanded that the victim deposit Rs 43 lakh in different bank accounts for claiming his profits. Following this the man realized he was defrauded and approached the police.