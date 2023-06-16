Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters dupe software engineer of Rs 43L

The man received a message on WhatsApp about a scheme of enormous profits on small investments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th June 2023 3:38 pm IST
One in four users unaware of crypto cybercrime risks: Report
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer was duped Rs 43 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the guise of earning enormous profits with small investments in a scheme.

According to the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police, the victim who resides in Borabanda received a message on WhatsApp about profits on small investments. Following the message, the man contacted the advertiser through WhatsApp.

Also Read
Hyderabad Muslim girls were held on false human trafficking complaint, reveals probe

“The conman approached the victim through Whatsapp and later instructed him to Telegram. The conman then asked him to login into a website and like videos, uploaded on a particular channel on YouTube for which he would be paid some amount as remuneration,” the police said.

MS Education Academy

The victim was paid for his task and a profit of lakhs of rupees was reflected in his account. However, he was unable to transfer the amount from his virtual account to his bank account.

The conman then demanded that the victim deposit Rs 43 lakh in different bank accounts for claiming his profits. Following this the man realized he was defrauded and approached the police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th June 2023 3:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button