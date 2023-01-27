Hyderabad: Cyberabad police arrest 8 for organised prostitution

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested eight people for ‘procuring women” from across India and luring them into prostitution at different hotel rooms in the city.

The accused were involved in four cases of prostitution and used websites like Skokka.in, Locanto, Vivastreet etc and operated their business out of Hyderabad. Further, the accused used WhatsApp to promote organised prostitution.

The accused have a past record of being involved in cases under Section 370 (A) (Buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The anti human trafficking unit arrested accused Mohit Satpal Garg, Jai Saha, Zanwar Vishal, Sohail Ahmed, Mohammed Khaleel, Muntha Srikanth, Mulla Nasrin and Mehedi Das.

The above accused are have been booked under the Madhapur and Gachibowli police station limits. 31 smart phones, four keypad phones, five laptops, two Aadhar cards, pan cards and other bank cards were taken from them.