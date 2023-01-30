Hyderabad: Int’l gang of 8 arrested for operating gaming, betting apps

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested an international gang for allegedly collecting huge payment fees through online gaming and betting applications on fraudulent websites and social media.

The arrested person are Mohin Pasha, resident of Bengaluru, Karan Arora of Rudrapur Uttarakhand, Sanjeev Kumar of Uttarakhand, Karan Malhotra of New Delhi, Gokul Singh Koranga of Uttarakhand, Sonu Lokesh of Delhi, Mohit Kumar of Delhi and Dinesh Singh of Noida.

The property seized from the possession of the accused is Rs 24 crores frozen in various banks, mobile phones 193, laptops 21, Point of Sale Device, 21 cheque books 416, and debit cards 233.

The arrested fraudsters were recruited to interact with the users and collect the details from victims for registration of new user ID’s. The gang collects the screen shot of the transactions made by users and after verifying with bank account they give online gaming and betting services which are banned in Telangana State.

Parents are requested to keep an eye on their children and stay alert from these online gaming and betting apps.

The fraudsters initially credit nominal returns as profit to users and after gaining their trust they collect huge amounts and cause losses to them by manipulating the game themselves and deciding winners internally.

Poor and needy people are targeted by giving nominal commission, collect their KYC documents. They get an amount credited into those bank accounts from victims using these online gaming and betting applications. By making multiple transactions, the fraudsters make it seem they are having legitimate business and individuals are receiving regular money, thus legitimizing the money.

“The gang has procured fraudulently opened bank accounts of various innocent persons and have taken pre-activated SIM cards through fraudulent means. Stringent legal action is being initiated against all persons and organisations who are abusing the system and adopting practices which aid such criminals in the commission of crime,”aid Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police said.

The police advised the general public not to share personal data for any marketing or advertising reasons without verifying the reasons for which it is being collected. It also advised people against opening your bank accounts or get SIM cards through agents or unknown persons.