Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police launch ‘My Transport is Safe’ app

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police introduced the ‘My Transport is Secure’ app on Friday in an effort to guarantee a safe and simple journey. According to Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) T Srinivasa Rao, special stickers have been created for heavy trucks, private buses, and construction and school buses that operate during no-entry hours.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/indian-racing-league-is-not-formula-e-hyderabad-all-set-for-race-2460738/

Through the ‘My Transport Is Safe’ application, unique QR code stickers have been made for private transportation cars in consideration of traffic congestion and public safety. During no-entry times, these stickers are distributed to cars with special authorisation.

In Cyberabad, heavy vehicles are not permitted between the hours of 7:30 am and 11:30 pm or from 4 pm to 10:30 pm. “Vehicles asking authorization will be provided with stickers containing QR codes”. The QR code contains all the information relating to the vehicle, including its legitimacy, route, and other crucial information, according to the DCP