Hyderabad: ‘Daawat Hyderabad 2022’ by CommLab India to feed 22,000 on Dec 1-2

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based e-learning solutions company CommLab India’s employees are all set to cook and distribute 22,000 packets of Hyderabadi biryani to the underprivileged at the Banjara Function Hall in Masab Tank on December 1 and 2.



‘Daawat Hyderabad’ is an annual thanksgiving event which is planned and organised exclusively by the employees of the company.

A team of 150 employees will be cooking 6,000 kg of chicken, and 5,200 kg of rice and will make 22 cycles of biryani with each cycle catering to 1,000 people.

The 24-hour event in total involves non-stop cooking with 20 stoves being set up.

Founder and CEO of the Company, Dr RK Prasad said, “Serving the needy has always been at the heart of CommLab India’s activities since its inception”.

He further added, “We derive a great sense of joy and fulfilment from our annual thanksgiving event, for there is no better way to care for the needy than to share our time and collective effort for their well-being.”

Food will be distributed to several orphanages, old-age homes, refugee colonies, construction sites and destitute homes, identified by the company, across the city.

While NGOs and social activists running these establishments collect packets of biryani at the venue, teams of employees will simultaneously set out on their own to distribute food to poor and homeless people on the streets of Hyderabad-Secunderabad.