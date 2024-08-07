Hyderabad: Dalit man dies by suicide after assault by girlfriend’s family

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old Dalit student died by suicide at his residence in Kukatpally on Tuesday, August 6, after being assaulted by his paramour’s family, who rejected the relationship due to his lower caste status.

The victim has been identified as Kaki Sunil, a final-year BCom student at a private college. He and the girl had been in a relationship for the past three years. Despite frequent fights, they stayed connected through phone calls. The girl reportedly belonged to an upper caste, while Sunil’s family, who had migrated from Andhra Pradesh and resided in Shamshiguda, was of a lower caste.

According to reports, on Monday night, the victim and his friends went to a wine shop in Nizampet to consume alcohol where they encountered the paramour’s brother and cousin.

Furious over the continued relationship with the girl, the brother and cousin attacked the victim with beer bottles. Later the girl’s mother along with the accused went to the victim’s residence and assaulted him and his family members.

Upset over the recent incident, the victim died by suicide. Upon receiving information, police registered a case for abetment to suicide, and under the prevention of atrocities against SCs and STs, a case was registered against the girl’s mother, brother, and cousin.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, and further investigation is ongoing.