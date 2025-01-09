Hyderabad: DCA books Gujarat-based firm for misleading advertisement

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has booked a case against a Gujarat-based company for misleading a claim stating it treats ‘kidney stones’, a clear violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

DCA officials have recently conducted raids on misleading advertisements. During one such raid, they seized ‘PatriCare Syrup,’ an ‘ayurvedic medicine’ from a medical shop in Peddapalli. Its label claimed to have treatment for ‘kidney stones’.

The ‘ayurvedic medicine’ is manufactured by Bhavani Pharmaceuticals, Kalol Gandhinagar, Gujarat and marketed by Alloes Pharmaceuticals Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, making misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders is punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or a fine, or with both.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all offenders, DCA officials said.